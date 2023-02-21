Thai cuisine works effortlessly to lure food lovers into its aromatic spell as well as the balance of five key flavours - sour, bitter, salty, sweet, and spicy. Thai dish is therefore never dull and always brings the much-needed punch to your palate. Not only us, but even Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has an unsaid love for this cuisine. Her foodie posts on Instagram are a testament to the statement. Recently, the actress gobbled down a delicious Thai meal from Spicy Rika, which delivers authentic homemade Thai food. Wondering what was on Anushka's plate?

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Latest Indulgence Featured Yummy Baked Treats

Well, the tofu basil mix already teased our taste buds, followed by the delicious-looking shiitake mushrooms. A side of garlic fried rice was accompanied with some spicy, tangy, and crunchy Larb Kai, which has no carbohydrates, no oil and in return, it's high in protein. Anushka's plate also included some greens, which was a portion of stir-fried beans. “This Thai Food,” Anushka Sharma captioned the post with a drooling emoji. Take a look:

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Recent Instagram Story Is All Things Relatable, Here's Why

If you want to recreate Anushka Sharma's delectable platter, we have got you covered.

1. Tom Yam Soup With Mushrooms

Tom Yum or Tom Yam is a spicy clear Thai soup. This vegetarian version is prepared with mushrooms and Thai spices. Pair it with roasted bread and indulge. Recipe Inside.

2. Tofu Bhurji

Including the versatile tofu in your meal is quite easy. It is prepared with grated tofu, onions, and tomatoes. It is used as stuffing for sandwiches or you can also serve it with roti. Recipe here.

3. Thai Pineapple Rice

Garlic fried rice has a burst of flavours which sings harmoniously on your palate. However, this magical combination of sweet pineapple chunks and hot Thai spices will win you over. Devour this Thai pineapple rice dish with all your heart! Looking for the recipe? Click here.

4. Raw Papaya Salad

While you can always stir fry some beans with capsicum and spices, we have an equally delicious salad recipe: Som Tam. It is a green papaya salad that balances all four tastes - sour, chilli, sweet and salty. The salad is not only pleasing to the eyes, but to the palate as well. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Pad Thai

Sorry Anushka Sharma, but our spread feels incomplete without a plateful of Pad Thai, which is a fried noodle dish commonly served as a street food in Thailand. Flat noodles beautifully entangled with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts and a host of sauces. Get the recipe now.

So whenever you crave Thai food, put these recipes to some use.