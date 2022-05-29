Arjun Kapoor's foodie side is not unknown to anyone. He is one Bollywood celebrity who doesn't shy away from expressing his love for everything delicious. The actor is often found sharing his food adventures on Instagram. This time around, we saw him chomping on a lip-smacking Italian dish, which instantly reminded us of an iconic comic character from Bollywood. Can you guess?! It reminded us of actor Chunky Panday's character, ‘Aakhri Pasta' from the hit franchise, Housefull. Arjun shared a Boomerang of his dish of drool-worthy pasta that looked oh-so-delicious. But what grabbed our attention is the caption. He wrote “Aakhri pasta” along with the story, and tagged the chef.





In the Boomerang, Arjun is seen spinning the fork into the pasta. Take a look.





Also Read: "Waiting For You Fubu," Says Karan Johar As He Reshares Coffee Post By Arjun Kapoor

Photo Credit: Instagram







Has this delicious Insta-story left you drooling? If yes, then as always, we have got you covered. We have curated for you five popular pasta recipes that you can easily make at home.

1) Red sauce pasta





This is the perfect recipe if you are craving fiery red, pasta in a delicious sauce. The special sauce for this pasta has the goodness of tomatoes, basil, and parsley along with other spices and herbs. You can also add some dry roasted basil leaves, chilli flakes and oregano for the aroma.





2) White sauce pasta





White sauce pasta is much loved and appreciated by foodies everywhere. Digging in yummy pasta coated well with the flavourful white sauce gives a different kind of happiness altogether. Make it at home and serve with garlic bread on the side.





3) Pink sauce pasta





This lip-smacking pasta features a perfect blend of tomatoes and creamy cheese. Make it whenever you crave a cheesy treat. Also, this could be your best go-to option if you ever feel confused between white or red pasta. So, if you are looking forward to having restaurant-style pasta, just follow the recipe and make this.





4) Chicken pasta





This dish will definitely take the tastebuds of all chicken lovers on a ride. Protein-packed chicken smeared in a sauce and pasta screams indulgence. Also, this amazing combination of chicken and pasta could be your comfort food.





5) Homestyle baked pasta





Have you tried making pasta baked with cheese? If not, here's the recipe. Pasta baked with layers of cheese, and a mix of vegetables and tangy tomato sauce tastes like heaven. This is one easy-to-cook recipe and can be prepared whenever you are hungry.





If you are a pasta lover, quickly bookmark these recipes. And try then at home for a restaurant-style meal.