Athiya Shetty's 30th birthday was sugar, spice and everything nice. How do we know? The actress has shared a special post to mark the day. What's special about it? The super delicious cake. Yes, the photo dump showcased the actress posing in a co-ord set holding a gorgeous cake in her hand. We can surely say that it tasted every bit delicious. No, it wasn't the usual chocolate cake. Athiya went with strawberry flavour. The text on it read, “Scorpio baby.” Athiya, in her side note, wrote, “Idk about you, but I'm feeling 82!!! Thank you for all the lovely wishes, truly feeling blessed,” with a range of emojis. India cricketer KL Rahul, who is dating Athiya, commented on the post with a heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

Well, honestly speaking, you don't need a reason to dig in cakes. So, even if it's not your birthday, you can still bake some at home and enjoy. We have listed about five delectable recipes below. Take a look.

This gooey and mushy delight is an absolute treat to the tastebuds. This is also one easy cake to bake at home whenever sweet cravings hit you.

Do you like marble cakes? This yummy dessert is fused with flavours of vanilla, cocoa and chocolate. You can pair it up with your evening cuppa or have it separately also. Even kids love diving in marble cakes. So, do try this at home.

Not a fan of cream? Try this one. It's mild in flavour and yet appetising to the core. Some of the main ingredients used while baking include maida, butter, sugar, eggs, baking powder, vanilla essence and others.

This cake makes for a perfect pair with your steaming hot cuppa. All you need is half an hour to get this ready. Just mix all the ingredients, and bake a nice cake at 165 C for thirty minutes.

This is for the ones who are extremely choosy about their food choices. However, that shouldn't hamper their urge to enjoy cakes. right? So, here's something that's healthy and can be relished guilt-free.





Coming to Athiya Shetty's birthday post, what are your views on the same? Isn't the cake lovely?