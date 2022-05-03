It seems Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is quite a foodie. On multiple occasions, we have seen him cooking and indulging in various delicious Indian foods, including samosa, chutney, khichdi and more. That's not all. He gushes about it all on his social media handle, impressing several desi internet users. Each of his posts on desi food makes the headline and garner thousands of likes and comments. However, one of his latest posts on Facebook didn't go well with the netizens. That's right! Keeping up with his tradition, Prime Minister Morrison recently gave us a sneak peek into one of his latest meals that included Srilankan-style bhindi sabzi and baingan sabzi. Alongside, he had the classic chicken korma. "Nice to have a night at home. So, curry it is. Sri Lankan Tamarind Eggplant and Okra Curry and a classic Chicken Korma," the post read. He added, "Strong Curry. Strong Economy. Stronger Future." Take a look:





In no time, PM Morrison's Facebook post went all over social media and grabbed attention of several internet users. The post garnered 25k reactions and more than 8k comments on it. While some were super impressed by Prime Minister's post, some questioned the texture of the chicken korma and stated that it seems raw and undercooked.





"Looks amazing I love cooking a chicken curry but alas yours is more impressive," read a comment. Another person wrote, "Wow that looks amazing Scott". A third comment read, "You are a great cook Mr. PM! Looks delicioooo...Yummmm."





While some criticised it, saying, "the sauce has split. You serve this at a restaurant it's going back." A second comment read, "Impressive chicken curry? It looks like uncooked chicken in thickened cream." A third comment read, "It is raw and the food my grandpa has at his place was absolutely 5-star compared to this."





What are your thoughts on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's chicken korma dish? Do let us know in the comments below.