Vikas Khanna's New York City restaurant, Bungalow, is already at the peak of culinary fame. It was recently listed as one of the top 50 restaurants in North America for 2024 by The New York Times. The fine-dining establishment is turning heads, with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana being the latest to experience its delights. During his recent visit to the city, Ayushmann stopped by Bungalow and enjoyed the delectable dishes offered by the restaurant. Vikas shared a picture with the actor on Instagram and revealed that Ayushmann had the same dishes as Shah Rukh Khan.

He wrote, "I still remember the time Neena ji was traveling between Delhi and Varanasi. She was shooting 'Badhai Ho' and my film 'The Last Colour' simultaneously. We spoke about Ayushmann Khurrana constantly. I've always admired his craft, and finally, we met today. He's absolutely the nicest, coolest guy. I served him the same dishes I served SRK. Missed you, @tahirakashyap. Thank you, Ayushmann, for visiting Bungalow." Take a look:

Earlier this month, Vikas Khanna revealed that Shah Rukh Khan dined at his restaurant. The chef shared a screengrab of SRK's reply to his birthday wish and mentioned that cooking for the star is a bigger honour for him than cooking for any world leader. He wrote in the caption, "I've hosted four American presidents and almost every major world leader, but cooking for my Maa and YOU at Bungalow has been the biggest honour of my career and life. You are our family, our sibling, our pride, our childhood, our love story, our greatest joy, and our best representation."

Vikas Khanna added that Shah Rukh Khan's kind words moved him to tears. "When you were eating at Bungalow and held my hand and said, 'I've not come to just a restaurant, I've come to honour a place that represents our parents and our culture.' I cried like a child. I know Radha must be proud. You are EVERYTHING. Bless the mother who gave birth to a LION KING," wrote Vikas.

Bungalow NYC opened its doors to food lovers in March 2024. Over the past few months, the restaurant has become a very popular spot for actors and celebrities. Recently, American producer and actress Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed a meal at the establishment. Previously, actors like Aamir Khan, Jenna Fischer, and Boman Irani were also spotted at the restaurant.