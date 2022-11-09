Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated with much grandeur and religious fervour on November 8. On this occasion, devotees visit Gurdwara and participate in Prabhat Pheri and Nagar Kirtan. And, now, we have a celebrity in the house who shared a sneak peek into his Gurupurab celebrations. No points for guessing here. We are talking about Ayushmann Khurrana. On his Instagram Stories, Ayushmann shared a picture of Kadha Prasad - the quintessential atta ka halwa offered as bhog at the Gurdwaras. The gorgeous brown ghee-laden delicacy looked rich, and velvety and had a melt-in-the-mouth texture. Along with the pic, the actor wrote, “Gurpurab” and added red heart emoji.

As per popular belief, Kadha Prasad is considered as the Guru's kindness, fervour and grace. The best thing is that you can prepare this easily at home. For the recipe, check the space below:

How To Make Atta Halwa For Kadha Prasad:

Ingredients

While wheat flour – 1 cup

Sugar – 1 cup

Water – 4 cups

Ghee – ½ cups

Method:

Step 1: First of all, melt ghee and add wheat flour to it. Make sure you stir fry it properly on high heat.

Step 2: Place the water and sugar in another pan and let the sugar dissolve nicely. Let it cook for some time.

Step 3: While you stir fry the flour mixture properly, you'll notice that it will first look like a paste and then as you continue cooking it, the mixture will collect together in patches.

Step 4: When you think it's fried enough, notice that the base of the pan gets a bit glossy and the flour mixture doesn't stick to the utensil anymore. This is the time for the next step.

Step 5: Add the sugar solution into the mixture and keep stirring properly. Bring it to a boil first and then, simmer till the liquid is entirely absorbed into the mixture.