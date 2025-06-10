Mira Kapoor is a true-blue foodie and her “photo dump” sharing glimpses from last week is proof. On Monday, Mira shared a fresh set of pictures on Instagram that are both dreamy and delicious. It starts with a picturesque snippet of the hills. From a picture of a beautiful flower to a few candid clicks of her kids, Mira shared it all. But it was a platter of barfi that caught our attention.





The plate featured different types of barfi from a sweet shop Mira visited during her time in the hill station. Up next was a leftover burger, seemingly half-eaten by her kids. Mira enjoyed it with a side of guacamole, a scoop of potato salad and ketchup. Last but not least, there was a glimpse of a mango cake in the carousel post. The cake was garnished with vibrant mango slices arranged in a flower-like pattern. It featured a single-lit candle and a decorative "Congratulations" topper. The dessert came with butterscotch frosting on the side with some chocolate sprinkles scattered all over it.





Mira captioned her pictures by writing, "The week gone by, Swipe till the end for my favourite:

1. Hills that refresh with sleep and sweets

2. The sweets; every hill station has the one mithai shop with the best barfi

3. Blooms of joy

4. Yes I finish the leftovers

5. Celebrating Missy's win

6. My pride

7. Mumbai street art that couldn't be missed"





Check out the post here:

Back in February, Mira Kapoor jetted off to Bhutan for a dreamy retreat. She shared glimpses of her blissful vacation on Instagram. One particular snap from her food diaries stole all the attention. We saw a beautifully set table with tempting snacks, including croissants dusted with powdered sugar, a bowl of fresh strawberries, and a glass of water, perfect for a magical tea-time snack.





In the caption, Mira wrote, "Camera roll from beautiful Bhutan. Magical and surreal as always at @sixsensesbhutan. Dreamy picnic locations, mystical musical evenings and food that just hit the spot with a side of butter mistletoe tea." Take a look:

We are excited to see more glimpses from Mira Kapoor's foodie adventures in June.