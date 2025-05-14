Neha Kakkar, being a self-declared foodie, often shares sneak peeks of her culinary celebrations on Instagram. Her latest post featured glimpses of her Tuesday outing. While the opening frame featured Neha helping herself with a glass of water, the next image showed her posing with a tumbler of cold coffee. We could also spot a flaky croissant and a hefty sandwich on the table. She also posted a mini clip in which she is laughing so hard that she ends up spilling some coffee on her clothes. Further in the post, Neha was seen sitting in her car with a leftover bag with Suzette branding on it. FYI: Suzette is a popular creperie and cafe in Mumbai's Bandra. It is known for its French pastries and brunch options.

See the post here:

Back in March, Neha Kakkar flew to Australia for her concert. The singer shared an array of photos from her flight cabin. What caught our eyes was the lavish meal laid out in front of her. Neha was seen posing with yummy treats with a big smile on her face. The meticulously plated and served spread included a flavourful rice dish placed in the centre. It was surrounded by smaller bowls of what looked like sabzi (vegetable) preparations. There were also nuts and a crunchy mix kept on one end. At the opposite end, we spotted a large bread bun and a basic salad. Other staple side dishes like dahi, chutneys and salad were also provided.

Apart from the food, we could also see three glasses of drinks on the table.Neha Kakkar didn't just have an in-flight meal, she had a feast! She captioned the post, "Landing in Australia in a couple of hrs, till then kuch kha loon?" ["Landing in Australia in a couple of hours, till then shall I eat something?"]

What do you think of Neha Kakkar's foodie adventures? Tell us in the comments section below.