We know Bhumi Pednekar for her acting skills and toned physique. It's fantastic how dedicated she is to her fitness regime, which helps her maintain those well-developed abs. But let's not forget that she's also a foodie. So, just like many other fitness enthusiasts, Bhumi seems to be celebrating a cheat day while travelling. The actress recently travelled to Massachusetts, United States, where she indulged in a slice of pizza. Bhumi shared a video of herself enjoying the Italian treat on her Instagram Stories. The text on the video read, "A slice a day keeps the jet lag away." Take a look:

Last December, Bhumi Pednekar visited Bengaluru and savoured a traditional Andhra meal at a renowned restaurant in the city. The actress shared a picture of herself seated at the restaurant on her Instagram Stories. The food, served on a banana leaf in keeping with time-honored tradition, featured a mound of rice topped with a generous dollop of ghee, vegetable curry, two types of chutney, sambar dal, and a thick paste that appeared to be rasam. Nearby, bowls of a sweet dish and curd complemented the spicy and tangy elements of the meal. Beneath the photo, she tagged the location and wrote, "Back for my favourite meal at Nagarjuna restaurants." Read the full story here.

Another time, Bhumi Pednekar was in London, where she was seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast. The first snap, shared on her Instagram Stories, featured a plate filled with croissants, a large muffin, and a variety of breads. Alongside, there were small jars of handmade organic jams, including strawberry and apricot. The label on the jars indicated that she was dining at 45 Park Lane, a luxurious Mayfair hotel offering stunning views of Hyde Park. A cup of coffee was also placed on the table. Bhumi simply captioned the post, "Good Morning." You can read all about it here.





We're simply drooling over Bhumi's scrumptious food diaries. Aren't you?