Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman gave US President Donald Trump a lavish royal welcome in Riyadh on Tuesday. After touching down, Trump was greeted by Prince Mohamed, who was waiting on a purple carpet flanked by a guard of honour. The special welcome does not end here. As per reports, Saudi Arabia rolled out a mobile McDonald's food truck for Donald Trump. The US President's love of McDonald's is well-known. A White House official confirmed that a mobile McDonald's food truck was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during Trump's visit, Fox News Digital reported.





Pictures and videos of the mobile McDonald's in Riyadh went viral on social media. American commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson also posted the video on X, writing, "Saudi Arabia brought in a mobile McDonald's for President Trump on his visit."





In the clip, we can see a large brown food truck, with the golden arches and "McDonald's" written in both English and Arabic.







Many viewers appreciated Saudi Arabia's gesture and hospitality.





An X user wrote, "Saudi hospitality is AAA level." Another chimed in, "A very thoughtful gesture."





A user joked, "I wonder if the ice cream machine is still broken."





An impressed viewer said, "Now that's some Big Mac diplomacy! President Trump has the golden arches following him like a VIP entourage." Another added, "Now, that's what I call the Royal treatment."





McDonald's is not new in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). McDonald's KSA Central, Eastern and Northern regions today have 267 restaurants, according to the official website.