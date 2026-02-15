Hot samosas have a magic of their own, and resisting one is almost impossible. Now picture that familiar crunch and spice being served with full desi energy in the heart of London. Sounds exciting, right? A viral Instagram video captures exactly that moment, as a woman hands out steaming Bihari samosas on the streets of the UK capital. Known online as "Goriya Devi," she instantly pulls a crowd with her upbeat calls and unmistakable desi charm. Dressed in an apron and cap, paired with a black full-sleeved shirt and dhoti-style skirt, she cheerfully chants "Samosa Samosa!" as people stop, stare and smile at the unexpected desi delight.





The video then cuts to the eatery's truck kitchen, where she is seen frying samosas while confidently introducing herself: "Goriya Devi aaj London ke streets mein Bihari samosa bechegi." At one point, she turns to a co-worker and says, "Jaldi jaldi banao (make it fast), I need to go on the streets, Babu," before heading out with trays of freshly fried samosas. When she meets a group of Indian foodies, she announces, "Samose samose, Bihar ke samose, Goriya ne parose," drawing curious smiles and attention from passersby.





The video also includes a brief spiritual moment where Goriya Devi pauses near a temple, folds her hands and chants, "Har Har Mahadev." Soon after, she heads back to selling samosas, saying, "Mehenat karte hai ji (We are working hard)." Towards the end, she cheerfully adds "Lallaltonba," referencing the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lallan Top Lagelu.' "Goriya Devi serving hot samosas and warmer smiles on the street in London," reads the caption of the post.

Watch the full video here:

The video garnered immense praise on social media, with some foodies hilariously calling it a product of "reverse colonisation."





One user said, "Wow... looks yumm."





Another wrote, "Proud to be Bihari."





"We are coming soon to try Bihari samosa," commented a foodie.





Someone also praised the eatery, writing, "Very good way of marketing and promoting your business."





"Yeh log London ko Bihar bana denge!" joked another user.





We are delighted to see the Bihari Samosa stall taking authentic Indian flavours to a global audience. Aren't you?