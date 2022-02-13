Bipasha Basu is a foodie and a fitness enthusiast who maintains balance between her diet and workout routine. Whenever the actress gives us a glimpse into her meals, we are all eyes. In the past, we have also seen her pampering husband and actor Karan Singh Grover with a variety of lip-smacking dishes. So, what's the new addition to her food diaries? Bipasha recently gorged on a desi Bfeast and we got to know this from her Instagram Stories. In the clip, we could see paratha along with what appears to be a dry aloo matar curry.





Then there's also a bowl of masala dal. As she moves the camera, we can see larger bowls of curry, dal and rice on the table. There is another side dish that seems to be made of potatoes. Bipasha captioned the post, “Food coma”, with many exclamation marks to express her happiness. Thanking the hosts, she added, “Binal Shah and Soham Shah killed it”, with a heart emoji.





Take a look:





Bipasha Basu loves having desi food. Not long ago, we saw her enjoying some Gujarati dishes. Bipasha dug in undhiyu — which basically prepared with a variety of vegetables cooked in a pool of spices. Bipasha captioned the post, “Thank you Roopa Pandit and Anand Pandit for my favourite #undhiyu. Loveee.” The producer and his wife also attached a note alongside the dish and Bipasha showed us that too. It read, “While winter is about to say goodbye in Gujarat region would like you to taste season's last Undhiyu preparation.” Read more about it here.

Just like us, Bipasha Basu, too, likes to enjoy the season's favourite with a lot of joy. It seems she eats gajar ka halwa on her birthday every year. As the actress rang in her birthday last month, she shared a photo of herself holding a bowl of gajar ka halwa and wrote, “Tradition, Mom made gajar halwa for my birthday." She also added a sticker that said, "Yummy in my tummy." Click here to know more about Bipasha Basu's birthday celebrations.





Bipasha Basu is the kind of foodie who doesn't miss out on good food during festivals either. She gave us major food goals through her traditional kanjak bhog platter during Navratri. Her food platter had halwa, puri, kala channa and aloo ki sabji. Know more about it here.





Bipasha Basu's food diaries are so relatable. Don't you agree?