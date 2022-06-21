Bipasha Basu's Instagram is quite a hot spot for the foodies on social media. If you have been following her like us, then you surely know what we are talking about. And if you are yet to do that, then let us tell you, it's a treat to your eyes and mind. Bipasha enjoys 10.9 million followers on Instagram and keeps each of them entertained with all her life updates. The major share of these updates includes the quality time she spends with husband Karan Singh Grover and her indulgent food activities. As we all know, both Karan and Bipasha are ardent fitness enthusiasts and love to keep their lifestyle clean and healthy. But that doesn't mean they give up on good food. You heard us. Every now and then the couple shares glimpses of their indulgent affairs that include several yummy delicacies from across the globe. The Bollywood diva's latest Instagram story is proof of that.





Bipasha Basu took to the photo-sharing app to give us a sneak-peek into her recent indulgence - and trust us, it left us drooling too. But it was no exotic meal prepared by any renowned chef; it was a bowlful of comfort prepared by none other than her "Ma" Mamta Basu. Guess what the dish was?! Let us spill the bean - it was a delicious bowl of classic fruit custard, loaded with grapes, pomegranate, apple etc. "Bowl of Custard Heaven by my Ma", she captioned the picture and added "Yummy" emoji on it. Take a look:

Photo Credit: Instagram

This bowl of custard instantly took us to our childhood days. What about you? If you are in the same boat, then surely you too are craving some. This is why we bring the classic fruit custard recipe that you can make at home and relish. It is quick, easy and takes less than half an hour to make this dessert. Let's take a look.

How To Make Classic Fruit Custard:

To make this dish, we need milk, custard powder, brown sugar (or simple sugar), water, apple, banana and grapes. You can customise the fruits as per your choice.





All you need to do is - boil milk and add some to a bowl of custard powder and sugar. Mix that well and add to the boiling milk. Keep stirring to avoid the formation of any lump in the milk. Bring the mixture to simmer and transfer to a bowl.





Then add fruits and that's it. Delicious fruit custard is ready to be served. We suggest, refrigerating it for some time before serving - custard tastes the best when chilled.





Click here for the detailed fruit custard recipe.





Now that you have the fruit custard recipe handy, we suggest making it at home and enjoying a delicious dessert, Bipasha Basu-style.