Age is just a number, proves veteran actor Neena Gupta time and again. From her fashion statement to her movies - she never fails to impress us with all her life choices. Besides, today she has also emerged well as a social media influencer. Neena Gupta enjoys 827k followers on Instagram whom she keeps engaged and entertained with regular posts and stories featuring slices of her life. Every now and then, we find her sharing posts about her cooking sessions, daily meals, family life and more.





Recently, Neena Gupta took to the photo-sharing app to share a video post where we could see her enjoying a wholesome dosa platter in a restaurant. "I have come to a restaurant after eons. I'm not in India now. I can't believe I am actually in a restaurant after such a long time," she said in Hindi, while devouring the South Indian delicacy. Check out the post here.





Earlier, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor posted another funny video that featured her having a funny banter with husband Vivek Mehra. In the video, we could see Vivek Mehra and Neena Gupta at a restaurant, enjoying dinner with some close friends. Alongside, they were also having a light-hearted dinner table conversation about 'ghar ka khana'. In between the chat, where Vivek Mehra was probably trying to explain about some dish his mother cooks, Neena Gupta quipped, "Mumma's boy." This left everyone in splits. Take a look at the funny video:





On the work front, Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' that is making quite a buzz among the bibliophiles. Besides, she will soon be seen in upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa', alongside actor Anupam Kher. Neena Gupta shared the first look of the movie on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa". Take a look at the poster:





