As soon as we wake up, we get to our daily chores. Whether it is cleaning the house or getting ready for work meetings. There are endless things that can keep us busy in the morning. And when that happens, most of us tend to skip breakfast. Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, yet some of us just make a cup of coffee or chai and have it with some bread. Having only one part of the breakfast may not help us gain the required nutrition of the day. If you are also running out of ideas on what to cook for breakfast except for the regular poha and upma then take a look at what the Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is having, and we are sure her tasty meal will make you hungry!





Recently posting on Instagram Neena Gupta showed us a glimpse of her nutritious breakfast. In her story, she wrote " Rice and veggie chila". Her chila I loaded with veggies with a side of coconut chutney. Take a look:

Chila is one of the most easiest and yummy dishes to cook. It hardly takes 10 minutes to make this. Earlier, you must have eaten besan chilla, moong dal chilla, kuttu ke atte ka chilla, or even sooji chilla, but if rice chilla is new for you, then take a look at the recipe here.