Anushka Sharma is currently in the United Kingdom, accompanying her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, where Team India is on a tour to play a five-match Test series against England. In between the matches and practices, we can also see the Indian cricketers relaxing and spending quality time with family. If you follow Anushka on Instagram, you will find the actress sharing glimpses of her days in England. Each of her posts and stories features picturesque nature and appetising foods. She, along with Virat Kohli, recently visited a restaurant in London, where she claimed to have the 'best vegetarian/vegan food ever!" That's not all. She again went back to the restaurant the next day - this time with KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav and others.





Also Read: Anushka Sharma Is Having The Best Foodie Vacation In England And Here's Proof

Chef Rishim Sachdeva of the Tendril Kitchen in London was overwhelmed with this experience of hosting the cricketing stars. He took to Instagram to share his thoughts with a hearty note for Team India.

"A lot can happen in 48 hours!" he wrote, adding how Anushka Sharma discovered his restaurant and fell in love with the food. Chef Rishim further talked about how she brought others to experience a hearty meal at the Tendril Kitchen.





"@anushkasharma discovered @tendril_kitchen online where she loved the photos and reviews. That made @virat.kohli call my number to book a table. I didn't realise who had made the booking till I saw the power couple walking into our restaurant, making me feel so proud - and a little terrified that they enjoy the food and experience of dining at Tendril! Serving them and speaking to them, I quickly realised they are what they are for a reason - super humble and incredibly talented."





He went on to describe, "Then guess who shows up for lunch the next day? @rashwin99 and @prithinarayanan with their lovely family. Chatting with them about Tendril's ethos of sustainability, focus on local produce and banging flavours made it feel ABSOLUTELY HUGE. What a day!!!" adding, "But it wasn't over. Anushka and Virat were back again for dinner, this time bringing with them some more stalwarts from the India Cricket team @rahulkl @ishant.sharma29 @mayankagarawal @umeshyaadav making the day feel MEGA HUGE!"





Read the complete post below:





Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Rainy Day Vada Pav Binge Will Give You Cravings Too!





