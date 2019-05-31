Children With Severe Eczema Are More Likely To Develop Food Allergies: Study

Food allergy is a common problem that many people face in many forms. Be it on skin, in eye or stomach, allergy can strike any time from any source. Some people are allergic to pollen grain, some to cockroaches and some are allergic to certain foods. Nuts and mushroom allergies are commonly found in many people. When someone gets an allergy they retaliate to foods like eggs and nuts and produce an antibody known as Immunoglobin E. And, when IgE comes in direct contact with these foods on the skin or inside the body, it releases chemicals like histamine that creates an allergy reaction. If an otherwise healthy person can get an allergic reaction, imagine a person already not well!





According to a research carried out by King's College London young kids with serious eczema and infected with Staphylococcus aureus (SA), are more likely to have food allergies. Staphylococcus aureus (SA) is a bacterium that usually appears in the nose and the skin of healthy people.





Researchers found that children suffering from eczema infection are known to produce more IgE against foods with allergy-causing properties (peanut, egg, mushroom, milk etc.). They also found that children with SA infection carried their egg allergy till the age of 5 to 6 years, while children without SA infection, did not.





Dr Olympia Tsilochristou, lead author of the study pointed, "This is significant as most children with egg allergy usually outgrow this at an earlier age. We do not know yet the exact mechanisms that lead from eczema to food allergy, however, our results suggest that the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus could be an important factor contributing to this outcome."





Du Toit, study's co-author added, "These findings indicate that SA may have reduced the chance of young infants gaining tolerance to peanut, even if peanut was eaten in early childhood."









