Dining etiquette usually comes with a checklist- chew softly, avoid slurping, use your cutlery right. But let's be honest: when it comes to eating with your hands, especially in India, the comfort and flavour hit differently. Imagine being served a fragrant plate of biryani. You mix in the gravy, scoop up a bite with your fingers, and instantly feel the warmth, texture, and aroma come alive. It's not just a meal- it's a full-on sensory experience. If that sounds like your kind of vibe, you will love this viral video by content creator Andy Evans.

Andy Evans recently dropped a video on Instagram, capturing the joy of savouring a meal with your hands. The clip initially opens to a British man showing the correct way to eat rice as per the rules of British dining etiquette. A plate of plain rice is kept in front of him. The Briton then explains, “We never turn the fork upside down when using a knife.”

Soon after, the video switches to Andy, who is seen digging into a plate of delicious biryani, not with a spoon, but with his hands. He scoops some of the rice and puts it into his mouth, relishing each bite. “Us in India,” read the text layout, underlining that a culinary outing in India is more of a sensory experience than a display of table manners. The content creator's humorous caption read, “How's my local rice-eating etiquette?”

The Internet did not hold back while reacting to the post.

“Bhai, I love u yaar. Seriously, you are the best. You are more indian than a lot of people I know,” wrote one user.

“Petition to give you an Aadhaar card,” noted another.

“You're treating the dish the right way, bro. Respect,” commented an individual.

“Biryani with your hands is the only right way to eat Biryani,” said a biryani lover.

“Why are you making it so hard? Use both hands!” joked someone else.

One person called the creator a “Certified desi.”

How do you prefer to eat food?