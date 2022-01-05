New Year 2022 has kicked off, bringing a host of possibilities and promises. One of the most popular resolutions in the month of January is weight loss. This is why we see a surge of curiosity around diets such as the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting. However, it is always a good idea to consult a qualified expert or nutritionist before embarking on any diet regime. Turns out we are not alone in thinking about starting a new diet program in New Year 2022. Keto diet seemed to be on the mind of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as well. The cricketer took to Twitter to share his hilarious take on the ketogenic diet, and it was too funny to miss. Take a look:

Shared on Twitter on the cricketer's official handle, the post has received over 46k likes and 1.4k retweets. "My buddy after Keto diet," wrote Ravindra Jadeja in the caption. In the two pictures he shared, we could see him posing with a human skeleton. Thus, Jadeja was referring to the fact that too much dieting could actually turn us into a skeleton!

Twitter users were left in splits on seeing the funny take on the keto diet by Ravindra Jadeja.







For the unversed, the ketogenic diet is a method of weight loss that involves eating low-carb and high-fat foods. This helps the body get into fat-burning mode, also known as ketosis - which in turn helps shed excess kilos. It is not recommended to try this diet plan on your own, but with the help of a doctor or nutritionist. Click here to read more about the diet.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravindra Jadeja is currently in recovery mode after an injury to his forearm. The Indian cricket team is playing South Africa in a 3-part test series, in which India is leading 1-0. This was the first victory of the team in a Test series at the Centurion stadium on South African turf.