Food safety is of utmost importance but it can be difficult to be sure of food hygiene when purchasing meals and drinks from outside. In a recent Reddit post, a customer reported that they found a cockroach floating on the surface of their cold coffee purchased from L'Opera, Khan Market, Delhi. Shared by Redditor @WaltzSimple6037, the user posted a picture of the iced latte and you can see ice cubes floating on top, along with the reported cockroach. In the other picture, the customer posted a picture of the bill, showing proof of purchase.





The post read, "I visited Lopera today in Khan Market and ordered an iced latte to go. When I opened the drink, I thought I saw a coffee bean floating around, but when I flipped it over, it was a freaking cockroach."



Also Read:Hyderabad's Iconic Nizam Club Found Violating Food Safety Regulations - Doesn't Have Valid License





The customer reported that the staff was "nonchalant" with "no real concern at all". They added, "I'm seriously questioning how clean this place is now. What made it worse was how the staff handled it-they were so nonchalant and just kept saying sorry like robots, no real concern at all. If hygiene is this bad at such a well-known cafe, I can't even imagine what it's like at other places in India. Anyone else had similar issues here or at other cafes? This was such a letdown."







Responding to the incident, L'Opera Management told NDTV, "In the afternoon of Friday, October 4th two drinks were served at one of L'Opera's outlets in Delhi to two customers as take-aways. Some ten minutes later, one of the customers returned to the outlet complaining about the presence of an insect in one of the takeaway drinks."





"Notwithstanding the fact that the product had not been under L'Opera's control for a significant duration, the staff immediately apologised, refunded the purchase price and offered to replace the drink. The customer preferred to accept the refund and declined the offer. In subsequent exchanges with the customer which involved her family and friends, the more senior staff of L'Opera renewed the apology. Whatever the exact circumstances of this case may have been, a L'Opera customer has been very regretfully unsatisfied, something we profoundly regret," L'Opera said.





Also Read:Passenger Finds Cockroach In Meal On Air India Flight From Delhi To New York, Airline Apologises





Meanwhile, the Reddit post has received 25,000 upvotes and multiple comments:





"I can never trust food from outside now," a Redditor commented. Another wrote, "Please and please report it or complain at FSSAI."





"Cockroast coffee," a user joked. Another said, "There are no food standards in India, even when you pay such a high price for a drink. Post it in their X account."