Delhi Restaurants Now Open 24x7: Restaurant Owners Are Elated; See Their Reactions

Delhi restaurants are now allowed to remain open round the clock.

Businesses across the globe took a hit during the period of lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus. Restaurants had to suffer a lot as they had to shut down completely during the initial months, and later saw a major drop in visitors staying home to keep themselves safe. Taking cognizance of the plight of the restaurant business, Delhi Government decided to help revive the food industry and has now allowed the restaurants to run round the clock. This and more leverages are being given to restaurants operators across Delhi as per the recent statement issued by the government.





The meeting, in which this landmark decision was made, was called by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and was attended by senior ministers and members of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).





The statement issued by the Delhi Government said: "On the request of restaurateurs to allow 24x7 business, it was agreed that restaurants will be allowed to operate at all hours subject to the condition that they submit an undertaking that they will take care of the health and security of their entire staff."

The decision comes close on the heels of Mumbai government allowing restaurants in Mumbai to remain all day, all-night, in the light of the 'Unlock' phase in progress.

Besides letting restaurants open 24x7, a requirement of tourism licences, police licenses and health trade licenses from local bodies was abolished in a move to end "permit raj". Municipal corporations have also been asked to do away with the health trade licences issued to restaurants, within 10 days. According to the officials, these steps will set an example of the 'Delhi Model' of ease of doing business, and will also help generate employment.





"Delhi's restaurants are the pride of Delhi and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants," said Arvind Kejriwal.





