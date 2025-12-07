Diljit Dosanjh, a self-confessed food lover, recently spent time in Punjab, and naturally, he didn't limit himself to just one or two treats. In a new Instagram video, the singer-actor captured his reactions as he relished an array of delicious local dishes. The clip opens with Diljit proudly showing off his hometown and village, offering fans a virtual tour of his weekend escape at a grand, vintage mansion. Clearly in his element, the foodie in him can be heard playfully requesting, “Hey, put some soda in the milk, the boys have arrived. Oh wow! What a vintage and old mansion. Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe (Come to my mansion sometime).”

He then talks about his huge luggage, takes blessings from the elderly woman present, wonders about his king-size bed, and appears completely amused by the vintage setup.

The scene quickly transitions to his lavish lunch. He can be seen sitting outdoors in a casual setting. As he begins to unravel his lunch menu, he shows a small bowl containing what appears to be a fruit salad with several metal tiffin boxes placed in front of him.

Following this, as the singer opens the container one by one, he shares, “The farmer's son is happy to see the pickle from Delhi,” but finds the potatoes, peas, and carrot sabji “sour”. Afterwards, he also talks about indulging in the first saag of this season alongside maize roti. “Someone has said it right that the gates of heaven are open for you,” revealing the satisfying taste of sarson da saag and makki di roti. Not to miss the wholesome amount of fat he added to this plate, which is worth drooling over.

However, he also shares, “We're going to eat roti with sugar,” which is followed by a glass of delectable buttermilk, then sewaiya, and many other mouth-watering dishes. After enjoying a scrumptious lunch, Diljit can be seen relaxing in front of a fireplace, making full use of his time.

Watch the video here:

If Diljit Dosanjh's lunch has left you hungry, here are the simple recipes of the dishes for you to prepare them at home -

Gajar Matar Aloo Sabzi

The classic carrot, pea, and potato dish is one of the most common dishes savoured alongside rotis and parathas, especially during the winters. The ingredients are tossed in mild spices, and ghee gives a perfect colour and flavour. Read the full recipe here.

Sarson Da Saag And Makki Di Roti

Considered the favourite Punjabi dish across the world, this winter special combination makes everyone drool. Traditionally, the steaming hot makki roti is brushed with a dollop of butter or ghee, and savoured with a mix of palak, bathua, and sarson, which is pressure-cooked and tossed in a host of spices, turning it into a lip-smacking dish. Click here for the full recipe.

Buttermilk

The delicious curd-based drink is traditionally prepared by churning milk with water, cumin powder, and other spices. Also called chaas, this is a brilliant solution for digestive issues. Read here to know the full recipe.

Sewaiya

A traditional Indian dessert made with Vermicelli (sewai), cooked in milk and dry fruits. This can be topped with chopped dry fruits and other ingredients before serving. Here is the full recipe.

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi feast has us craving every bite. Who's hungry now?