Tomatoes have been an integral part of most cuisines. But have you ever considered giving it a centre stage? In many parts of North Africa and the Middle East, Shakshuka is a popular breakfast meal. The dish comprises gently poached eggs in a delicious chunky tomato and bell pepper sauce. Now, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has given his spin to the classic Shakshuka recipe. The self-claimed foodie often shares his culinary trails with fans via Instagram. And, we are always looking forward to them. Diljit has shared the recipe of what he likes to call “Shak Chuka” on his Instagram Stories. And, not to miss his hilarious commentary behind the video. The clip opens with the singer spraying, what appears to be cooking spray ghee, onto a pan, placed on the stove. Next, he throws in some diced red juicy tomatoes. To add more flavour and red colour, he adds some paprika masala. Now he covers the pan with a lid. And, voila.





While Diljit Dosanjh's “Shak Chuka” has made us fall in with juicy tomatoes, let us not miss out on the recipe of Shakshuka, which has the goodness of eggs.

Ingredients:

Olive oil 30 Ml

Onion (diced) 80 gram

Garlic (chopped) 10 gram

Ripe tomato (diced) 60 gram

Tomato paste 8 gram

Smoked paprika powder 8 gram

Cumin powder 5 gram

Cayenne pepper powder 10 gram

Salt as per taste

Dried herbs

Eggs 6

Parsley (chopped) 10 gram

Method:





Step 1: Place a large pan on medium heat, and pour some olive oil. Once the oil is heated properly, add the onions and cook until they are golden. Next, add cayenne pepper.





Step 2: Pop in some chopped garlic and dried herbs. Cook for another couple of minutes.





Step 3: Pour in the tomatoes and mash them using a spatula.





Step 4: Stir the sauce and bring to a boil. Now, turn down the heat and leave it on simmer.





Step 5: Add all the remaining spices and seasoning. Leave it to cook on low heat for 15 minutes.





Step 6: Make 4-8 divots in the sauce and break in the eggs. Season them lightly.





Step 7: Turn the heat as low as possible, cover and cook for about 10 minutes until the eggs are just set.





Step 8: Open the lid, garnish it with parsley and serve.





The recipe doesn't get better. You can also pop in some bell peppers to add some more classic aromas and flavours to the dish.