Diljit Dosanjh is a self-confessed foodie and loves everything that revolves around food. At the same time, he is also someone who believes in eating healthy to remain fit. Carbohydrates are the body's main source of fuel. They are essential for a well-balanced diet and a healthy body. And seems like the singer-actor isn't immune to the importance of the same. That's the reason why he decided to dig in a delicious dish of potatoes. On Instagram, Diljit shared a video of what looks like mashed potatoes prepared with mild spices, chopped tomatoes and garnished with coriander leaves.





We could also hear him saying, “I like it, thank you dada. Before the show, you have to eat good meals, good carbs for energy." He captioned it, “Good carbs.”





If Diljit's post has got you craving, then you can make buttered potatoes, where the mashed potatoes are simmered in milk, butter and nutmeg, and served with a home-made whole grain mustard. Or if you want to enjoy some authentic Bengali side dish, go for this aloo ka bharta. It's very easy to make. Here the mashed potatoes are mixed with mustard oil, chillies, and fresh coriander, and served.

There are times when Diljit Dosanjh likes to play chef and cook up a storm in his kitchen. Earlier in March, he posted a video showing his culinary skills. He was seen surrounded by a bunch of friends while making a paneer dish. His friends could be seen dancing around while having a fun cooking session. In the end, Diljit garnishes the dish with coriander leaves in the famous 'salt-bae' action. The plateful of paneer dish was enough to send us drooling.





On another occasion, Diljit Dosanjh made a classic street-style chilli paneer. On Instagram, he shared a video showing how he made it.





Diljit Dosanjh often takes out time to share his weekend indulgences with his online family. On one such weekend, he gave us a glimpse of his morning meal and it was amazing. His meal included a healthy mixed fruit juice and poha with a twist. In a series of videos, he first showed us a container filled with juice which he gradually poured into a glass. He listed the ingredients including ash gourd, spinach, orange, apple, carrot, pomegranate and Indian gooseberry that went into making the juice. Next, he gave a sneak peek into his platter of poha in combination with what appeared to be omelette.