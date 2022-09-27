Diljit Dosanjh is back with his kitchen tales. The Punjabi actor-singer doesn't miss a chance to dig in a variety of drool-worthy dishes every now and then. So, what did he make this time? None other than the sumptuous kadai chicken. In the video shared on Instagram, Diljit first greets his viewers saying, “Welcome to Diljit Dosanjh's kitchen.” Then, he puts some ghee in a vessel followed by chicken pieces. Meanwhile, in order to make the entire process seem fun and interesting, he decides to play the song koka from his upcoming Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, releasing on October 5. Diljit then adds tomato puree to the chicken and again starts grooving to the tunes of the song. In the end, Diljit serves kadai chicken with some rice on a platter.





Also Read: 5 North Indian Chicken Curries To Relish This Weekend





For the caption, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Kaatilana Khatrnak Flavorful Kadai Chicken." He also added, "Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne 5th October."

Do you also feel hungry with Diljit Dosanjh's culinary trail? If yes, then we have a solution to this. Why don't you cook up some amazing chicken dishes at home and have fun? To help you out, we have mentioned about five mouth-watering chicken recipes below:





1) One-pot Butter Chicken





This could possibly be the easiest way to cook up a creamy, luscious chicken curry in just fifteen minutes. Once you make this, don't forget to top it up with some cream.





2) Chicken Tangdi Masala





This fiery recipe is surely going to impress chicken lovers. The highlight of this recipe is the process of marination first; followed by the masala prepared to cook this.





3) Kerala-style Pepper Chicken





What stands out in this recipe is the generous usage of whole black peppercorns. Kerala-style pepper chicken is spicy, flavourful and basically, makes for a perfect dish that satiates you fully.





4) Satay Chicken Curry





Have you ever heard of satay chicken curry before? The dish can be prepared with simple ingredients easily available in one's kitchen. Also, the curry carries a beautiful melange of spice, sweet and savoury tastes.





5) Slow-cooked Chicken Tikka Masala





Slow-cooked chicken dishes are special in their own unique way. And, you would agree if you have tasted such curries before. So, gear up to make this super delectable slow-cooked chicken tikka masala and impress your tastebuds.





Do refer to this list of recipes whenever you feel stuck while making the mentioned chicken curries.