Don Meij, who has been the CEO of Domino's Pizza Enterprises (Australia) for more than 20 years, is retiring from the fast-food chain, and his chief executive role will now be taken by Mark van Dyck, who previously served on the executive board of Compass Group, a London-listed food service company. Not many know that Meij started as a delivery driver for Domino's almost 40 years back, eventually reaching the top job, reported the New York Post. During Meij's time as the CEO, Domino's escalated rapidly. The company was listed on the stock exchange in 2005 with 387 stores and yearly sales of USD 199M. In 2024, the company operates more than 3700 stores in 12 markets with sales of more than USD 2.654B.





"Domino's has really been my life," Meij said. "When I started as a delivery driver in Redcliffe, I never imagined I'd become CEO of a truly global company with more than USD 2.654B in sales. While this decision was not easy, it's the right time for me to step back and for new leadership to guide the next era of growth."





Also Read:How Popular Food Chains Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Deliver And Prepare Your Food Faster

Domino's chairman Jack Cowin, in thanking Meij, said, "Under his leadership, Domino's Pizza grew from a Brisbane-based company to a truly global business, the market leader in each of the markets the company has operated for more than three years in Europe and the Asia-Pacific."





Also Read:"Go Back To Plastic Straws?" - Internet In Disbelief Over Starbucks' CEO Jet Commute





After Wednesday, Meji will work with the Domino's Board and Dyck for a further 12-month period, the company said, reported New York Post. Before joining Domino's, Dyck led the Asia Pacific division of Compass Group, overseeing 66000 employees in 11 countries. Dyck, in his new role, will be paid USD1.05M per annum and granted shares in the company.