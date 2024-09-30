Dessert is the heart of any meal. Who doesn't enjoy indulging in a sweet treat after a hearty dinner? Seems like Shraddha Kapoor agrees with us on this. The actress shared some glimpses of her Sunday cheat meal on Instagram Stories and we are drooling. Shraddha shared a slow-motion video of her desserts. Can you guess what she ate? The actress enjoyed delectable Indian sweets — Mysore pak and payasam. The video featured Shraddha putting the leftover desserts in a freezer. At the end, there was a glimpse of her sweet meal.

The text on the clip read, “Sunday ko ye moment slow motion deserve karta hai (This Sunday moment deserves a slow motion.)” Another one said, “Aaj ka Mysore pak or payasam khaane ka mood ek dum chilled tha. (Today's Mysore pak and payasam mood was absolutely chilled.)” Shraddha also added a poll in her story asking fans whether putting the desserts in a freezer was injustice on her part.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's story below:

Shraddha Kapoor often shares her food adventures with her Instagram audience. Once, the actress shared a glimpse into her “7-course meal”. In an Instagram post, Shraddha was seen enjoying a fully vegan menu at a restaurant. She devoured a variety of vegan foods. She also highlighted the titles of the various food items on the menu. The first food tray included toasted rice, green chutney, lettuce, and coconut. Then came celeriac, pickled cucumber (cornichons), wasabi carrot, topinambur (root vegetables), and beetroot steak. The next dish in Shraddha's vegan feast was a "planted" chicken breast that had been marinated in jelly and currants, providing a filling and flavorful meal. Shraddha also treated herself to Nam Dok Mango, a fruit-based delicacy that goes well with spicy lime rice. The side note on the post read, "Swipe to see my kinda 7-course syllabus."

Previously, Shraddha Kapoor took us on a food escapade to Mumbai's staple snack vada pav. Her Instagram Stories featured three platters of tender, golden-brown bread buns stuffed with aloo stuffings. Rushank Shah, her friend, had given her a treat. Shraddha wrote in her side note, "Are you even my friend if you don't send me vada pav?" Her obvious happiness upon getting the food gift was highlighted by the hand-heart GIF. Shraddha's Sunday was made when she treated her taste buds with the appetising-looking vada pavs, which were stuffed with tart chutneys and mashed potatoes coated in spices.

What do you think of Shraddha Kapoor's culinary adventures? Let us know.