Online ordering has become the need of the hour, especially in times of the Coronavirus pandemic. From groceries to meal kits - everything is being ordered at the click of a button within the comfort of our homes. It often happens that the items we order are different from the ones we receive. These mix-ups create a hassle for us, making us question the convenience of online ordering itself. However, a man shopping from a supermarket was in for a sweet surprise with his online grocery order. Instead of receiving his order for a bag of apples, he got an Apple iPhone SE! Take a look at the tweet he shared:

(Also Read: Restaurant Employee Surprised To See Sweet Notes With Online Delivery Order)

50-year-old UK resident Nick James shared the photos of the iPhone SE that came with his grocery order. Thanking the service provider for the surprise gift, he wrote on Twitter, "On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently, we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my son's week!"

The iPhone was a part of a new scheme by service provider Tesco, who are running this marketing campaign for its online shoppers. The 'Super Substitute' involves replacing the regular essential items with a surprise gift for select customers. For instance, ordering laundry tablets may win you a digital tablet! The original item would also be included in the order, but the idea was to bring a smile to customer's faces with an expensive giveaway with no strings attached.

The tweet soon created waves across the internet and found its way to several media reports. According to reports, there are 80 such products being given away by Tesco at multiple outlets across the UK.

Take a look at how users reacted to the surprise gift.

(Also Read: Not Just Biryani, India Loves Ordering Pizza At Home Too And Here's Proof)

What would your reaction be if you received a phone with your grocery order? Tell us in the comments below!