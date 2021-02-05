Famous Model Naomi Campbell Donated These Italian Delights To Healthcare Workers

Naomi Campell donated food to a hospital.

The Coronavirus pandemic showed us the meaning of true humanity. With the whole world grappling with the deadly virus, the tough time brought us closer to each other and taught us compassion and empathy. Many people, including famous celebrities, are coming forward to help society in some way or another. The health workers are most empathised with as they put their lives in the line to protect others'. Supermodel Naomi Campbell expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare industry by donating a huge chunk of delicious foods to a hospital in London.



Naomi Campbell donated 600 pre-packaged food gifts to NHS frontline workers at London's St George's Hospital in Tooting. The food packages contained tagliolini pasta, spaghetti, virgin Bellini cocktail, tomato and basil sauce, and peach plum cake. Campbell partnered with restaurateur Giuseppe Cipriani, who runs the popular Harry's Bar in Venice, to curate these Italian-special food packages. Such yummy treats - we are sure the workers were glad to have received this generous gift.



Take a look:







This is not the first time Naomi showered her love on the frontline workers. Last year in December, she had delivered several food packages to many hospitals across New York City.



Interestingly, St George's Hospital in Tooting is close to Streatham, where Naomi grew up. She took this opportunity to share her love and support for her homeland.





In the adorable post with pictures of NHS workers, Naomi wrote, "I would like to say thank you to the frontline staff at St George's Hospital in South London, who like so many healthcare professionals across the UK continue to work tirelessly around the clock in these difficult times. Thank you for putting yourselves out there day in and day out risking your lives to save others. Let's continue to look out for each other and uplift our strong and amazing NHS heroes."














