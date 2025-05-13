Kulfi is hands down one of the most loved Indian desserts. The extremely versatile sweet treat can be prepared using a variety of ingredients, ranging from traditional flavours to exotic ones like nuts and saffron. Kulfi evokes nostalgic memories of carefree childhood days and no amount of modern day desserts like waffles and nutella can compare to our favourite decadent, creamy delight. A video sharing a similar sentiment recently went viral on Instagram. The clip featured glimpses of various street vendors carrying an earthen pot filled with kulfis. They take out the dessert from its steel mould and serve it on a wooden stick. The text on the video read, "Nutella and waffles generation will never understand the satisfaction of kulfi."

Also Read: Watch: Dog Demands Banana "Tax" From Fruit Vendor, Internet Can't Get Enough

Watch the full video here:

The video evoked a sense of nostalgia in the viewers. Several people shared their thoughts on the beloved dessert in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Waffle & brownie are ok, but this hits different."

Another added, "I am bored in the generation of waffles and ice creams, but I like this heaven."

A person recalled, "I still remember the small one was Rs 4 and the bigger was one for Rs 7."

"I know I used to take it every time when that ghanti awaj came," read a comment.

"I belong to this waffle generation but still choose kulfi and mattha over ice cream sundae," remarked a user.

Also Read: Watch: Man Surprises Mom, Wife And Mother-In-Law With Strawberry Buffet On Mother's Day

Do you love matka kulfi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!