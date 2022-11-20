A hot cup of delicious coffee can be the best thing to wake up to. It's not just a way to boost your energy levels or rejuvenate your senses, but also for bringing some sense of comfort to your soul. Don't you agree? Not to forget that sipping coffee brings more solace to your heart in this nippy weather. When you are curled up in your bed or refuse to go out of the house, coffee is the best accompaniment for your lazy winter days. While we are not sure about you, there are many celebrities who find joy in relishing coffee, especially during these chilly winter days. Yes, we don't talk without proof. Take a look.





1) Karisma Kapoor





It was a “happy Sunday” for actress Karisma Kapoor. Reason? Coffee and a good book. We are not saying this, she herself revealed it through a post on Instagram. In the picture, we can see her seated comfortably in her winter casuals enjoying a cup of coffee while there's a book kept on her lap as she seems busy reading it. The actress looks cute with her glasses on. Her caption says it all. "Coffee + Good book = Happy Sunday," Karisma stated. She also added the hashtag 'Sunday chill.'

2) Parineeti Chopra





Parineeti Chopra, who is currently busy basking in the success of her newly released film Uunchai, also shared a special post dedicated to coffee. She made a video that featured glimpses of her time spent on the sets of Uunchai. For the caption, "Welcome to part 2 of how I kept myself warm during #Uunchai - HOLDINGGGG a hot coffee mug. "

3) Shahid Kapoor





Shahid Kapoor also kickstarted his Sunday with a cup of steaming hot coffee. He shared a selfie on Instagram Stories giving a sneak peek into his morning ritual. In the image, he can be seen holding the frothy drink while staring at the camera. “Morning,” he wrote.

Like these celebrities, do you also rely on coffee to deal with the cold weather?