Ashwini Kalsekar has worn many hats with ease, but one side of her personality that fans absolutely love is her deep passion for food. Whether it's exploring regional flavours or recreating comforting dishes at home, she often shares glimpses of her culinary adventures on social media. Her latest recipe is kola chole. In an Instagram video, the actress shared step-by-step instructions for making the dish at home. Ashwini began by heating a mixture of regular cooking oil and cold-pressed coconut oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Once the oil was hot, she added a teaspoon of mustard seeds and let them crackle. This was followed by a pinch of hing, a handful of fresh curry leaves, dried red chillies, and slit green chillies.





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Next, Ashwini added roughly two cups of diced pumpkin to the tempering and seasoned it with salt and a splash of water. She covered the pan and let it cook over medium heat until the pumpkin turned tender but still held its shape. Once softened, the actress stirred in one cup of boiled chole and three to four tablespoons of freshly ground coconut paste, followed by half a teaspoon of turmeric for colour.

Ashwini then added a teaspoon of sugar to balance the flavours and adjusted the consistency with a little more water. After allowing the dish to simmer for two minutes, she finished it with a generous handful of chopped coriander. The actor recommended serving kola chole with steamed rice and a drizzle of ghee on top for added homestyle comfort.

Watch the full video here:

Earlier, Ashwini Kalsekar demonstrated how to make a simple onion sabzi at home. She began by adding a pinch of hing to hot oil, followed by a bowl of chopped onions and three whole green chillies. After shallow-frying the mixture on a high flame until softened, the actress covered the pan and cooked it over medium heat until the onions turned brown and caramelised.





Once the onions reached a rich, caramelised colour, she added salt and continued roasting them. The final step involved stirring in one spoon of turmeric and two spoons of red chilli powder, which she roasted briefly before the dish was ready. Read the full story here.





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From quick sabzis to comforting homemade meals, Ashwini Kalsekar's easy recipes prove that simple ingredients can come together to create delicious everyday dishes.