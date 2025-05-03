First, let us take a moment and wish David Beckham a very happy belated birthday. The Manchester United legend turned 50 on May 2. Be it relishing Michelin-starred meals or enjoying home-grown produce, the British legend approaches food with the same dedication that defined his football career. Not to miss, he also offers glimpses of his gastronomical escapades on Instagram. You might already know how much David Beckham loves to cook. And today, we have decided to take a look at his top foodie moments.





Here Are 6 Top Foodie Moments Featuring David Beckham

1. When David Beckham Posed With Radishes

After retiring from his illustrious career, David Beckham has embraced a quieter life. In his social media entries, the star footballer is often seen basking in the joy of farm life with wife Victoria and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. More recently, he shared a picture on his Instagram Stories, holding a bunch of fresh radishes in his lush garden. David's proud smile said it all.

2. When David Beckham Offered A Peek Into His Farm Life And Organic Produce

On another page, David Beckham walked fans through his home farm and its occupants. In the viral video, the footballer shared glimpses of his chicken coop and different types of vegetables grown in the pasture. David proved his expertise in horticulture by talking about seasonal cycles and the nurturing required by every crop. His garden is filled with spring onions, plums, red cabbage, kale, potatoes and a variety of other veggies.

3. When David Beckham celebrated Pancake Day 2025 With His Daughter Harper

On March 4, David Beckham celebrated Pancake Day with his daughter Harper. In one video, the star was seen trying to execute a pancake-flipping attempt. Quite deftly, he flipped the sweet treat high in the air twice and managed to catch it both times. The second time, however, the pancake was subtly folded but remained intact. When Harper asked, “Did you ruin my pancake?”, a surprised David replied, “Ruin it? It's perfect” before serving it on a plate. Click here to find out whether Harper was able to flip the pancake.

4. When David Beckham Cooked For His Wife Victoria's Family

Previously, David Beckham showcased his culinary skills by preparing a scrumptious cottage pie. The occasion? Victoria's family members were coming over. In the video, David spoke about his epicurean skills, claiming that Victoria's loved ones were coming only to enjoy his meals. Read all about it here.

5. When David Beckham Indulged In Traditional Indian Dishes

Did you know David Beckham is a fan of Indian cuisine? On his trip to the country, the English legend set forth on a gastronomical adventure. He savoured a traditional thali featuring palak saag (a spinach dish), a dry aloo (potato) preparation, and what appeared to be paneer makhani, served with two other gravies. The meal was accompanied by tandoori kulcha and makki ki roti served with oodles of desi ghee. Next, David Beckham treated his taste buds to lip-smacking appetisers — chicken malaik tikka and paneer tikka. They were placed alongside a plate of delicious biryani and dal gosht. From the chaat corner, the footballer dug into a dahi delight, garnished with pomegranate seeds, sev and green chutney. For dessert, David Beckham revelled in the joy of Delhi's winter staple — Daulat Ki Chaat, garnished with almonds. Click here to read the full story.

6. When David Beckham Rang In His Birthday By Cutting Three Cakes

On David Beckham's 48th birthday, he cut not one but three mouth-watering cakes. The first one was a vanilla wonder loaded with fresh cream. Dessert number two featured a classic New York-style cheesecake served with cherries. The third was another vanilla-flavoured cake topped with rainbow sprinkles and chocolate icing. Read on to know more.