One of the most loved street-style delights, samosa is immensely popular all over the world. A crispy golden-brown dough filled with masala and aloo - it just doesn't get better than this. The humble samosa makes for one of India's favourite pairings with tea too. When a Twitter user placed an order for samosa online, little did he expect that he would be sent a serial-numbered samosa. Yes, you read that right! Nitin Misra shared a hilarious picture of a samosa that had a serial number on its bottom rim. Take a look:

The tweet has received over 9k likes and hundreds of retweets and comments. In the images, we see two samosas placed side by side and a four-alphabet serial number embossed at the bottom of both. The unique style of serving samosas caught the attention of Twitter users, hinting at the technology-driven world we live in. "Can tech pls stay away from my halwai," wrote the Twitter user in his hilarious post.

Twitter users were left in splits on seeing the Samosas with serial numbers. Some said this was necessary considering every samosa was precious. Many wanted to know where the samosas were from. Several wondered what would be next after this - such as QR codes to download chutneys! A few also said this was a common practice in many eateries to create a unique feature that grabs eyeballs.





What did you think of the serial numbered samosas? Would you try this bizarre yet intriguing new treat? Tell us in the comments below.