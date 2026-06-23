Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has spent decades teaching India how to cook. From the iconic Khana Khazana, he has become one of the country's most respected culinary figures. But during a recent appearance on journalist Vir Sanghvi's podcast Culinary Culture, Kapoor shared a little-known story from his career that has now sparked a discussion online. The veteran chef revealed that he repeatedly turned down MasterChef India when it was first offered to him. The reason was simply that he wanted to be paid more than actor Akshay Kumar.

This Condition Stopped Chef Sanjeev Kapoor From Joining MasterChef

During the podcast, Vir Sanghvi asked Chef Sanjeev Kapoor about his association with MasterChef India, one of the country's biggest cooking reality shows. He then shared that the show's producers had approached him right from the first season. It's an opportunity any chef would presumably say yes to instantly. But he did the exact opposite.

He said he refused the offer several times because the makers would not agree to one important condition. "I told them that if you want me on the show, you have to pay me more than Akshay Kumar," he recalled.





The chef explained that the issue was never really about money. The extra rupee was symbolic, representing recognition of his expertise and contribution to the world of food. When the producers refused to meet his condition, he simply declined the offer. He revealed that he told them very clearly, "I am not coming. I will not do it."





By the time MasterChef India was preparing for its third season, Kapoor said the makers approached him again. This time, the producers felt the show needed his presence. He even remembered being told that if MasterChef could not become successful in India, it would be a huge setback. This time, the makers accepted his condition. And yes, he even confirmed that they paid him more than everyone else.

The Internet Is Largely On His Side

Soon after clips from the podcast went viral, social media users started weighing in. Many felt that he was not being arrogant but simply standing up for the value of his profession. One user wrote, "Standing true to value." Another commented, "Standing for yourself is good and accepting it is great."





Several users pointed out that a cooking show should naturally place chefs ahead of actors when it comes to expertise and authority. One person wrote, "An actor getting more than a chef in a cooking show is not a good sign." Another added, "Why should Akshay Kumar be paid more than the top chef on a cooking show? His point is completely valid." "It's not ego. It's called knowing what you are worth. And humility is charging only Rs 1 more and not Rs 1 crore more," said a user.