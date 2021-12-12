Mira Kapoor is a die-hard foodie, as is evident from her Instagram feed. From the freshest fruits to salads, south Indian fare to vegan meals, we find ourselves hungry every time this self-proclaimed foodie takes us on a visual gastronomic trip. Mira just shared a snapshot on Instagram Stories of her hearty weekend meal and lunch while holidaying in Dubai. She captioned the post, “I eat everything while on holiday. The only rule I follow is to have a warm breakfast. It's tempting to have all the delicious pastries (when they're eggless), cereal, chilled fruit, and juice. But nothing like a warm breakfast to kickstart digestion and nourish the spleen.”





She added to the caption, “As a vegetarian, it's usually a south India meal, and then something to mix it up.” Mira's breakfast included idli, sambar, chutney, za'atar bread, coconut chia pudding, berry, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, goji berry, and raw honey. She also added a sticker that reads, “Gobble till you wobble.”





Here's how Mira's breakfast looked like:

A few hours later, Mira shared another Stories of her lunch from Scalini, an Italian restaurant in Dubai. She captioned it, “Twas a great lunch.” From the dishes laid out on the table, we could see what looks like spaghetti in white sauce, penne pasta in red sauce, pizza with cheese, vegetable patties in red sauce, lots of chilli flakes for seasoning, and some soft drinks to wash it all down.

Take a look at Mira's hearty lunch here:

For dinner, though Mira didn't share any food photo, she did post an image of a table from Mimi Kakushi, a Japanese restaurant in Dubai, and wrote, “Seems the table is set for me.”

Mira Kapoor is in Dubai along with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. A couple of days ago, too, Mira shared images of some mouth-watering dishes that the duo relished. They enjoyed some French cuisine at LPM Restaurant and Bar in Dubai. On her plate, we could see slices of cherry tomatoes stacked side by side and topped with fresh aromatic basil. Under that was a lump of burrata cheese served with some green pesto sauce on the side. Take a look at Mira's “date night” (yes, that's what she called it) here. In an earlier post, she had also shared a photo of a cup of coffee with some croissants on the side, and captioned it, “Don't go breaking my diet.”





Mira Kapoor sure does know how to strike a balance between her cravings and healthy eating.