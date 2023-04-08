It is Allu Arjun's 41st birthday today, and his fans, including us, are ecstatic about it. Birthdays are incomplete without scrumptious cake, and the Pushpa star also had a couple of delicious chocolate ones at his birthday celebrations. Do you know what is even sweeter? Well, it was his wife Sneha Reddy who gave us a sneak peek into Allu Arjun's birthday bash. She shared a picture with her husband where they both looked absolutely stunning. In the photo, shared by Sneha on her Instagram Stories, she and Allu Arjun are seen ready to party. And yes, we also spotted a few chocolate cakes waiting to be cut by the star. Take a look:





We know that sometimes a mere mention of cake can leave us drooling, but you need not worry as we have some cake recipes that will allow you to enjoy the delight of sitting at home.

1. Moist Eggless Chocolate Cake

We all love cakes, especially when they're chocolate. What's special about this recipe is that it's moist and delicious, and it's perfect for those who don't eat eggs. Recipe inside.

2. Ragi Dark Chocolate Cake

Ragi dark chocolate cake is a healthy way to satisfy your cravings. It has the tempting flavor of chocolate but with the goodness of ragi flour. Those on a healthy diet should definitely try this. Click here for the recipe.

3. Red Velvet Cake

The striking red color of this cake is enough to make anyone's eyes glow. Surprise! Now you can make it at home with just a little bit of effort. It's perfect for birthdays, wedding anniversaries, or any other occasion. Recipe inside.

4. Pound Cake

If you're in the mood for something fluffy, mild, and delicious, try this pound cake recipe. The best thing about it is that it doesn't require many ingredients and is easy to make. Recipe here.

5. Eggless Vanilla Cake

Vanilla and cake just go together beautifully. You can make this on the weekend to treat your kids or surprise someone special. Click here for the recipe.











Try out these delicious cakes and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.