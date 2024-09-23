Kajol's strong penchant for fine food is not a secret. Being a die-hard foodie, the actress often treats her social media fanbase to several culinary outings. On Monday, September 23, 2024, she celebrated her mother and veteran actress Tanuja's 81st birthday. As we know, birthday celebrations are incomplete without a cake. Kajol decided to honour her mother with the perfect one. Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “If birthdays were flowers we would have flooded the table. Happy happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess. Love you to the moon and back momma.” Kajol shared the same frame with her sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja in the first snap.

The second slide showcasing the unique birthday cake demands attention from cake lovers. The chocolate cake was decorated with pink and white flowers, chocolate and white chocolate icing and a few other adornments. On a block of white chocolate the words, “Gorgeous as always” were written with chocolate icing. A black and white photograph of Tanuja from her younger days was placed in the middle, giving a special touch to the cake.

Also Read:Farah Khan Celebrates Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Marriage With A Beautiful Cake

Take a look at the post here:

Kajol's Instagram is full of foodie moments. Back in August, Kajol organised a get-together involving many lip-smacking dishes. The meal might have been served somewhere between lunch and dinner, prompting her to invent an appropriate new word — lindner. In the picture shared on Instagram, Kajol was seen happily serving a range of food to the guests. Read on to know more.

Also Read:Gigi Hadid Celebrated Daughter Khai's 4th Birthday With A Star Wars-Themed Cake

Kajol's gastronomical adventures are a feast for the eyes. On her birthday on August 5, 2024, she relished yet another unique customised cake. Shaped like a round bag, the cake was adorned with edible needles and wool balls. Do you know that the cake stood as a testimony to Kajol's love for knitting? Here's the full story.

Kajol's foodilicious endeavours are always tempting and wholesome. We are eager to find out her next foodie adventure.