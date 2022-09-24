Everyone knows that the Kapoor sisters - Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan - are hardcore foodies. The sisters are quite unabashed about their love for lip-smacking delicacies. Their social media posts are replete with their indulgences. And guess what? They have just relished a hearty meal. Karisma has shared a post on Instagram spilling the beans about her "Maharashtrian meal day". She had a great time savouring a variety of drool-worthy authentic dishes in the company of her dear sister and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. The first thing we see is a picture of the three posing to get clicked. However, the carousel post further shows a frame that has the soulful Maharashtrian thali as its subject. It has zunka, bhakar, ambadi bhaji, kothimbir vadi, sol kadi and bhoplyache bharit. The third slide consists of a video where Rujuta can be seen serving the dishes on a thali. For the caption, Karisma wrote, "Maharashtrian meal day," with a range of emojis. She also mentioned names of the delicacies and used the hashtag "Yum yum."





For those who don't know, zunka bhakar is a combination of traditional curry and chapati. Ambadi bhaji is yet a curry prepared with ambadi leaves and kothimbir wadi is a crispy snack. Sol kadi resembles a digestive drink usually served with a Maharashtrian meal and bhoplyache bharit is made using red pumpkin.





Take a look:

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Treats Herself To A Lunch Feast That Looked Fit For Royalty

If Karisma Kapoor's post inspired you to try your hands at a proper Maharashtrian meal, here are some recipes that can be prepared at home. We have also included some of the dishes mentioned in Karisma's post.

Zunka Bhakri:

This makes for a traditional Maharashtrian meal. It basically includes a chickpea flour preparation cooked with masalas and other homely ingredients. It's spicy, flavourful and very satisfying in taste. The dish is savoured with jowar or bajra flatbreads known bhakri. Click here for the recipe.

Kothimbir Vadi:

This is a popular snack usually relished with tea or coffee. It is mainly prepared with fresh coriander leaves, besan, rice flour and other spices easily available at home. All it takes is ten minutes to get ready. Click here for the recipe.

Sol Kadi:

This drink is popular in Maharashtra's Konkan region. It's usually paired with spicy meals. Sol kadi is believed to be beneficial for your digestive system. Its main ingredients kokam and coconut. Click here for the recipe.

Aamti:

Every Maharashtrian swears by this delectable dish. This is made with yellow gram dal tempered with chillies, garam masala, curry leaves and mustard seeds. Have it with white steamed rice and some toop on top and you will not forget the mind-blowing combo. Click here for the recipe.

Varan Bhaat:

Toor dal prepared in a certain way is called varan in Marathi. And bhaat means rice. So, every heartwarming Maharashtrian meal usually has these two dishes. Just remember that while making varan, use a bit of grated coconut for some good taste. Click here for the recipe.





Try out all these dishes at home and don't forget to share your experience.