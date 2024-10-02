For all the 90s kids, Little Hearts biscuits are more than just a snack - they're a sweet dose of nostalgia. Many of us fondly remember enjoying these treats with friends and family. And of course, who can resist ice cream, a dessert with universal appeal? Now, imagine combining both into one delicious fusion. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Baker Ayesha Nemat Khan has done just that, creating a mouth-watering butterscotch and Little Hearts no-churn ice cream. She even shared the detailed recipe on Instagram for everyone to try.

In the clip, she combines brown sugar, butter, and whipping cream in a pan, cooking until everything melts and forms a smooth sauce. While the sauce cools, she whips the cream until fluffy. Next, she folds the condensed milk and the cooled butterscotch sauce into the whipped cream, whipping again until everything is well combined. She crushes some Little Hearts biscuits and mixes them into the ice cream base. The mixture is then poured into a dish, topped with swirls of butterscotch sauce and a few more Little Hearts biscuits, and placed in the freezer. Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of Kunafa-Making Process Gets Over 15 Million Views

The video has garnered almost 3 million views, with many people sharing their reactions in the comments section. One person wrote, "That looks so great, especially in this heat!" Another added, "Papa used to bring them for me too!" Quite a few viewers felt nostalgic after watching the clip. "The ice cream looks so, so delicious," read one comment. This foodie was clearly impressed: "I can taste it, girl. I can taste it!"

Also Read: "The Perfect Snack": Internet Gives Thumbs Up To Viral Video Of Crispy Lentils

Are you planning to try this recipe? Let us know in the comments section below!