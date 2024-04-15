It is no secret that Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is a true foodie. While the star seems to be reversing the laws of ageing, she has made it amply evident that she is not a fan of fad diets. Instead, she believes in trying new cuisines and experimenting with food. Now, she has shared a lovely image of a meal that she recently indulged in. Given that it was Vishu, the Malayalam New Year on Sunday, the actress was treated to a grand Vishu Sadya or feast by her friends. She shared an image of the feast on Instagram, and we are happy to report that the Sadya was served traditionally – on a plantain leaf.





The Sadya included most of the classic dishes including sharkara upperi, banana chips, a range of pickles, inji puli, aviyal, kaalan, thoran, olan, pachadi, pulissery, kichchadi, kootukari, parippu and sambar, among others.





Here is an image of Karisma Kapoor's “yummy meal”:

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Lavish 'Family Feast' With Kareena Kapoor Will Leave Your Mouth Watering