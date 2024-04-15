It is no secret that Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is a true foodie. While the star seems to be reversing the laws of ageing, she has made it amply evident that she is not a fan of fad diets. Instead, she believes in trying new cuisines and experimenting with food. Now, she has shared a lovely image of a meal that she recently indulged in. Given that it was Vishu, the Malayalam New Year on Sunday, the actress was treated to a grand Vishu Sadya or feast by her friends. She shared an image of the feast on Instagram, and we are happy to report that the Sadya was served traditionally – on a plantain leaf.
The Sadya included most of the classic dishes including sharkara upperi, banana chips, a range of pickles, inji puli, aviyal, kaalan, thoran, olan, pachadi, pulissery, kichchadi, kootukari, parippu and sambar, among others.
Here is an image of Karisma Kapoor's “yummy meal”:
2. Pulissery
This comforting curry is traditionally prepared with cucumber, buttermilk, coconut, and fragrant spices. For variation, some opt for ash gourds to coincide with seasonal availability. Check out the recipe here.
3. Kaalan
This cherished curry in Kerala's culinary repertoire, brings together buttermilk, mustard seeds, coconut, and raw bananas, infused with a medley of delicate spices. Read the recipe here.
4. Olan
Another traditional delicacy, olan combines kumbalanga (ash gourd) with coconut milk. For optimal flavour, it's recommended to use freshly grated coconut to extract the milk. Check out the recipe here.
5. Payasam
Any Sadya is incomplete without a payasam. We recommended making the paal payasam, the Kerala equivalent of the kheer that also uses coconut, to enhance both its texture and flavour. Follow the recipe here.
With these recipes, you are bound to have a smashing sadya at your fingertips. Happy eating!