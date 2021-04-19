The second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic has prompted state governments to impose restrictions on residents. Thus, a large section of the population is staying at home to prevent the virus from spreading further. In these testing times, it is important to remain isolated and avoid social gatherings. However, that shouldn't keep us from enjoying the simple pleasures of life, right? This is exactly what Karisma Kapoor wrote in her recent Instagram story, when she savoured a delicious treat spending her Sunday at home. Wondering what she ate? Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor ate some delicious dark chocolate ice cream.

"Sunday's simple pleasures... melted dark chocolate ice cream," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the picture that she shared on Instagram stories. In the click, we could see a bowl full of the lip-smacking ice cream which was slightly molten and just the perfect texture. What a great way to combine the love for dark chocolate and ice cream together! Karisma Kapoor is definitely serving us food inspirations in these tough times.

Those who follow Karisma Kapoor closely would know that the actress is an ardent lover of coffee. She often posts relatable memes and posts which clearly show how much she adores the beverage. Recently, she also shared one of her favourite Saturday activities, that is, washing and drying all the veggies at home. Take a look at her post:

"That's how saturday goes..doing something I really love ! Washing and drying all the veggies," she wrote in the caption of the post. Karisma Kapoor's Instagram fan following of 5.9 million was seriously impressed with her picture. "Hats off! Never see a celeb doing this," wrote one user in the comments.