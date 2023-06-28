Karisma Kapoor recently celebrated her 49th birthday in Paris. The actress has been keeping us updated by sharing snippets from her travel album on Instagram. From posing against the iconic Eiffel Tower to relishing some of the finest dishes, Karisma is having a gala time. So, what is she up to now? We are happy to report that croissants have found a place on Karisma's menu. After waffles and puff pastries, Karisma confessed that she is in love with this baked treat. The actress shared a picture of the pastry platter on her Instagram Stories, which included all things crispy and crunchy: red and classic croissants, and pâte feuilletée, among others. Karisma shared the snippet with the text "Croissant, Yes I ate 2!". She also added the hashtag 'Lolo loves'. Take a look:

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Had A "Special Breakfast" This Morning, And You Have To See It

This is not the only glimpse we got from her Paris vacation. The actress also shared a carousel post of all the glimpses from her birthday celebrations in the city. But what caught our attention was the post that featured delicious food. In the snippet, we could see a plate consisting of two delicious souffles with some fresh berries and cranberry sauce on the side. On the plate kept behind it, we could spot what seemed to be a tart topped with strawberries. In the last post, we saw Karisma herself with two cookies kept on her face jokingly. Take a look:

It turns out that Karisma Kapoor needs no special occasion to savour this French dish, and she doesn't even have to be in Paris to enjoy it. A few months back, Karisma shared a glimpse of the “special breakfast” spread. Guess what turned out to be the showstopper? Croissants. The pictures showed a wholesome spread - croissants, glasses of juice, a fruit platter, and boiled eggs - arranged on a low-rise table. It was paired with toasted pieces of bread. Apart from the fruit platter, the bowl of peeled almonds added to the nutritional quotient.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Can Sip On Coffee "Anytime, Anywhere"

Not only Karisma Kapoor, but also Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan share a similar love for croissants. Kareena shared a picture of Taimur enjoying a puff pastry, quite literally. She captioned the picture, "This family's love for croissants continues... Going for it."

This was after Kareena Kapoor revealed her desire for croissants. In the photo, Kareena was seen indulging in a pastry, stuffing her mouth. Her caption read, "It was supposed to be a healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah, but... it's a croissant, so just go for it... do what your heart desires."

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the TV series 'Mentalhood'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, has just finished shooting for Rhea Kapoor's film 'The Crew'.