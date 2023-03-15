Looking at Karisma Kapoor, it is hard to believe that she keeps indulging herself in guilt-ridden foods. We don't know how she still manages to stay fit after all that gluttony, but we always admire her to pick some of the best dishes to satisfy her cravings. We have seen her gorging on pizza and desserts like ice creams, and just recently, she enjoyed a lavish Sunday lunch with family. The meal comprised a large Chinese spread. Noodles, fried rice, stir-fried vegetables, a non-vegetarian gravy dish and dim sums rounded off the meal. Check it out here. And now the latest update coming from her is of her delicious breakfast platter, and it's again drool-worthy.





The "special breakfast" spread was laid out on a large low-rise table or mattress to enjoy while sitting on the floor. The meal for two comprised two croissants, two glasses of juice, a plateful of split-boiled eggs paired with four toasted bread and a serving of freshly cut fruits like papaya, orange and melon. The fruits are not the only thing that added health to the meal, there was a small bowl of peeled almonds accompanying the rest of the dishes. And the cup of tea with sugar and milk on the side is unmissable.





"Special breakfast," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the picture of the meal that she shared on Instagram stories. And we agree with her.

