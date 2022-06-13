Karisma Kapoor to most of us is synonymous with 90s Bollywood. With super-hit movies and iconic songs, the actor has ruled our hearts for years. And now, she's emerging well as an influencer on social media. We just love how candid Karisma Kapoor is on Instagram. The actor enjoys 7.2million followers on the photo-sharing app and keeps them entertained with glimpses of her daily life. From her days with family and the kids to her life on sets - we get to see it all on a daily basis. Remember her cooking spree during the lockdown?! It was just so relatable, right? Likewise, we enjoy all her food stories that she keeps sharing with her Insta-fam every now and then.





Keeping up with the tradition, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram recently to give us a sneak peek into what her weekend looked like. And trust us, it looked just so delicious. She shared an Insta-story featuring one of her latest meals that included a bowl of rice, fish curry and fried fish. Although we are not sure what the exact recipe was, but it instantly made us slurp. "Something fishy," she captioned the pic. Take a look at the story:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks like a super delicious platter; doesn't it? Now this has surely made us drool. If you are in the same boat, then we have a surprise for you. Here's a list of some of our favourite fish curry recipes from across the country. From Bengali ilish bhapa to Goan fish curry, the list has it all. Click here for the recipes.





Try these recipes and enjoy a wholesome meal, Karisma Kapoor-style. And yes, do let us know which of the above recipes you liked the most.









