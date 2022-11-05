Kartik Aaryan is currently in Ahmedabad for the shooting of his upcoming film, Satya Prem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. And, could he miss out on the yummy regional food? Absolutely not. Amid his hectic shoot schedule, Kartik carved out time to relish authentic Gujarati dishes. He shared a photo, featuring two identical food-loaded plates, on his Instagram Stories. We are sure, the star has some company to finish off the delicious-looking meal. What's on the platter, you ask? Let us see. Lots of dhoklas in various shapes, accompanied with khandvi, fafda, a side of sev topped with coriander leaves and pomegranates. We could also spot a dry sabzi as well as a curry. Are those white dhoklas? Wow! And, for dessert, we have jalebi.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's Gujarati indulgence:

Are you also a fan of Gujarati delicacies? If yes, we have handpicked a bunch of recipes that will help you recreate Kartik Aaryan's platter at home. Thank us later!

It is one of the much-loved Gujarati snacks. This rolled, bright snack is tempered with coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Yummy, did we hear?.

Soft spongy dhoklas are the ultimate comfort food. You just cannot miss them. This dhokla recipe is a quick and easy one, save it now.

Laced with besan and fried crisp, fafda is best served with a chutney of your choice and some fried green chillies.

Sev is a common ingredient used in Gujarati cooking. With this recipe, you'll be able to create that crunchy texture from the namkeen in a fulfilling curry.

Who doesn't love jalebi? Especially, when it has a hint of saffron.

Enjoy this Gujarati meal and let us know your experience.



