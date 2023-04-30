Cakes are scrumptious and sweet, and the best thing about them is that they add to the joy of any occasion. Whether it's marking a new beginning, celebrating birthdays or anniversaries, or just enjoying a slice for no reason at all, a cake can easily bring a smile to anyone's face. Is there any dessert that serves as many purposes as cake? When there's a cake on the table, you know it's time to celebrate! Recently, the crew of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, wrapped up the shoot, and of course, there was a delicious cake to celebrate with. How do we know? Kiara was kind enough to share some glimpses of her last day on the film set.





In the photos shared by Kiara Advani on Instagram, we see a chocolate cake loaded with nuts and "Satyaprem Ki Katha" written on it. In the next click, she is happily cutting the cake as Kartik Aaryan and other crew members gather around to share a joyful moment. "And it's a film wrap for Satyaprem Ki Katha," the caption reads. Take a look:

If you're left craving cake after going through the pictures, don't worry, we're here to help! Check out some of our best cake recipes for your weekend indulgence.





Earlier this month, Kiara was in Pahalgam, Kashmir and guess what she ate? A dish that is quite popular but enjoys special attention in Delhi - chole bhature. On her Instagram Stories, we spotted a plate with fluffy bhatura and some spicy-looking chole. Read about it here.





What do you think of Kiara Advani's foodie diaries? Do let us know in the comments section below.