For many, home-cooked meals are a daily ritual, whether they like it or not. But 26-year-old Saffron Boswell left cooking behind a decade ago and hasn't looked back. A full-time content creator from Brentwood, England, with over 1,10,000 followers on TikTok, Saffron frequently shares glimpses of her daily life, which includes a complete absence of cooking. Instead, she relies entirely on takeaways and restaurant meals-breakfast, lunch, and dinner, seven days a week, reports The Sun.





Her typical day usually starts with an English breakfast from a local cafe or a sandwich from Subway, followed by lunch at Pizza Express or a salad and burger combo from KFC. For dinner, she often chooses Nando's or Domino's.





On average, Saffron spends around 60 pounds (Rs 6,800) a day on food, which is roughly 500 pounds (Rs 56,700) per week. She also budgets an extra 200 pounds (Rs 22,700) a month on snacks and refreshments to keep at home for guests.

Yet, she insists this is not only manageable but also more economical and far less stressful than grocery shopping and cooking at home. After several failed attempts and even trying cooking classes, she gave up on the idea. "I'm not going to spend 50 pounds on making dinner for it to turn out rubbish; that doesn't make sense to me," The Sun quoted her saying, adding, "The people who say it's cheaper to cook are probably just throwing some chicken nuggets in the oven."





Saffron does not see her approach as out of the ordinary. She says her entire circle of friends follows a similar routine, making it easy to maintain a vibrant social life centered around dining out.





Health concerns are often raised by those around her, but Saffron insists she is "healthy and feels good." She is comfortable with her lifestyle and believes that as long as she can afford it, there is no reason to change it.