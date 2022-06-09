Malaika Arora's love for food needs no separate introduction. By now, we all know how big a foodie she is! The diva loves to cook and binge on delicacies that are both healthy and tasty. In fact, she keeps a steady balance between her clean meals and sinful indulgences. And we get to see it all on Instagram. Malaika Arora enjoys 15.4million followers on the photo-sharing app, whom she keeps teasing with drool-worthy food stories, quick tips on diet, cooking hacks and more. That's not all. We have also seen her doing food-related interesting sessions with her followers on Instagram. Her recent stories on the app is a proof of that.





Malaika Arora is a super active celebrity on social media and keeps uploading a variety of content throughout the day. From her trips to shoots to inspiring quotes - we get to see it all. In between, she never forgets to give us a sneak-peek into her everyday meals. Keeping up with the tradition, she shared a story featuring a healthy snack she binged on recently. "Can you guess what I am eating??!?" she captioned the picture, initiating a conversation with her followers. Take a look at her Insta-story:





We don't know about you, but we surely were able to guess what the snack was. Malaika was munching on a bowlful of nadru chips (or crispy lotus stem chips). Looks delicious, isn't it? This is why we thought of sharing an easy lotus stem chips recipe with you.

Kamal Kakdi (Nadru) Chips Recipe | How To Make Lotus Stem Chips:

This is possibly one of the easiest recipes you can think of. The only tedious part is slicing the stems. You need to first wash, peel and then thinly slice the lotus stems. Make sure, you use the thick stems for the best result.





Pat the sliced kamal kakdi dry with a cloth and deep fry in oil. You can also mix some spices to it before frying to amp up the dish. Once the kamal kakdi turns golden in colour, transfer them to a plate, add salt and chaat masala and serve.





Click here for the detailed recipe, along with some chutney recipes that go well with lotus stem chips.





Get hold of some thick lotus stems and make yourself a bowl of chips and enjoy, Malaika Arora-style!