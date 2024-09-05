Malaika Arora is a true-blue food enthusiast. In addition to enjoying food herself, the actress often throws dinner parties to gather her close people under one roof. In a new Instagram post, Malaika shared a glimpse of the dinner table she set for a recent get-together at home. The original image was shared by her friend Preeta Sukhtankar, who wrote in the caption, "Always immaculately styled Malaika Arora and her table settings." Malaika re-shared the post on her Instagram stories with a red heart. The picture gave us a glimpse into the menu of the event, which seems to feature biryani in an earthen pot, salad on a plate, some kind of sweet dish and other delicacies. The dinner table was elevated with Malaika's amazing table-setting skills as she used brass utensils to serve the dishes.

This is not the first time Malaika has flaunted her table-setting skills. Previously, she painted a pretty picture of her Christmas celebrations with a beautifully set dinner table. It was decorated with an abundance of greens and flickering candles. Plates with folded napkins and silverware were put neatly on the table to create a welcoming ambience for the Christmas festivities. Read more about it here.

And how can we forget the Onam feast Malaika Arora enjoyed with her family? Malaika Arora shared a series of photos with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita Arora. The lavish spread on the table left us drooling but the table setting was what caught our attention. Malaika kept it simple and traditional for the Onam feast. The family used banana leaves as plates which were filled with Southern delicacies like sambar, payasam and kootu curry. Read the full story here.